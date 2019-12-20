Zachary Fucale Named to Team Canada's Roster for 2019 Spengler Cup

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Zachary Fucale has been named to Team Canada's roster for the 2019 Spengler Cup tournament, which will be held from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

ï»¿First held in 1923, the Spengler Cup is considered the oldest invitational ice hockey competition in the world. The tournament is annually played between host club HC Davos and five invited clubs. Since 1990, Team Canada has been the only participating team from North America, with the exception of the Rochester Americans in 1996 and 2013. Team Canada is tied with host club HC Davos for the most tournament championships with 15, and has also finished as runner-up 10 times.

Fucale, 24, has appeared in 15 games with the Solar Bears in 2019-20, going 5-6-3 with two shutouts, a 2.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927 while on loan to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. His .927 save percentage ranks fourth in the ECHL, and his 2.37 GAA ranks eighth.

This is Fucale's third time representing his country in the Spengler Cup. Fucale previously led Team Canada to a first-place finish in the 2016 tournament, going 4-0-0 in four games with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934. Last season, the netminder appeared in four games and went 3-0-1, while allowing six goals for a 1.47 goals-against average and stopped 80 of 86 shots for a .930 save percentage in the tournament.

Fucale has also represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, leading Canada to its first gold medal finish in five years in the 2015 tournament, when he went 5-0-0 in five appearances with two shutouts, a 1.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound puck-stopper has appeared in 103 career ECHL games with Orlando, Fort Wayne and Brampton, going 53-30-8 with six shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He has also appeared in 68 career AHL games with Chicago, Laval and St. John's, going 28-31-4 with two shutouts, a 3.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Laval, Québec enjoyed a decorated junior career, playing for the Québec Remparts and Halifax Mooseheads of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. In 204 total games, Fucale compiled a record of 134-49-14 with 13 shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. During his time in the QMJHL, Fucale led Halifax to the President's Cup and Memorial Cup championship in 2013, and guided Québec to the President's Cup Finals and a Memorial Cup appearance in 2015.

Fucale was a second-round selection (#36 overall) by the Montréal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Fucale is expected to miss two games for the Solar Bears while playing for Team Canada, starting with Orlando's game vs. Jacksonville on Dec. 26 and at South Carolina on Dec. 28.

