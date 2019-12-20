Glads' Funk Continues on Friday in JAX

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Atlanta Gladiators continued their rocky road trip as the Jacksonville Iceman spoiled Anthony Collins' 300th career ECHL game. Icemen F Bobby Lynch netted 2 goals in the contest as F Brendan Warren dished 2 assists and scored once himself. Their stellar play was elevated by G Michael McNiven as he turned away all but one shot.

The Gladiators came to Jacksonville to finish up a 2 game southern road trip in which they allowed 13 goals in two games. Jacksonville struck early when D Dajon Mingo opened the scoring at 10:35 into the opening period. His goal was assisted by forwards Alexis D'Aoust and Brendan Warren. Only a short time later, Brendan Warren scored his 6th of the season, unassisted, to lift the Iceman by two. Atlanta killed the only powerplay of the first period, a tripping minor to D Cody Corbett.

The Icemen came out buzzing in the second period, when Bobby Lynch scored his first of the game, three and half minutes into the stanza. His goal was assisted by forwards Brendan Warren and Pierre-Luc Mercier. Two minutes later, the pesky Wacey Rabbit scored his first of the season being set up by Forwards Chase Lang and Alexis D'Aoust. The Gladiators were able to kill their only penalty of the period, a holding call to F Logan Nelson. The Iceman were not done, however, as F Braylon Shmyr scored his fifth of the season unassisted. Jacksonville went on to kill their only penalty of the period, a holding call on D Kyle Shapiro.

After a goaltending change, the third period was scoreless for all of three minutes as F Bobby Lynch found the back of the net for his second of the game. He scored unassisted. After 10 minutes of hard fought hockey, Jacksonville D Jacob Cedarholm was assessed a tripping penalty which lead to a successful Gladiators power play. It was none other than F Samuel Asselin who found the back of the net after the first faceoff of the powerplay. D Joel Messner collected the only assist on the night.

Atlanta returns to Infinite Energy Arena Saturday evening against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:05 PM. It's Holly Jolly Hockey Christmas in Atlanta on Saturday, including an Ugly Sweater Contest and the Magic Envelope promotion! The first 1,000 fans will receive a magic envelope that could contain anything from Maximus Mart discounts to Kroger gift cards. Four lucky fans will compete in the Georgia Lottery Power Shot on the ice and a chance to win great prizes from Delta, Kroger, and Arena Tavern.

