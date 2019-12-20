Busy Weekend with Two Home Games against Rapid City

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (20-5-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Rapid City Rush (15-9-3-0) tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

The Americans have the most points in the league with 43. Allen is coming off a four-game road trip that saw them go 3-1-0. The Americans only loss came in Brampton last Sunday. The Americans have had several injuries of late. Nick Boka, Ben Owen and Spencer Asuchak are all out this weekend with upper-body injuries. Olivier Archambault is out with a lower-body injury. Also, Gabe Gagne was loaned to the Ontario Reign this week.

Tyler Sheehy remains red hot, currently riding a 9-game point streak. With his two assists on Wednesday, Sheehy is tied for the league lead in points with 34. He has 23 points in his last 11 games.

"I'm in a good stretch right now," said Sheehy. 'I feel comfortable out there and I owe all the credit to my teammates. We have a lot of talent in our lineup and it's paying off for us on the ice."

The Americans have a big weekend planned with lots of activities for the final two home games before the Christmas break.

Friday - Photos with Santa Claus pregame. Christmas Cookie decorating beginning at 6:00 pm on the south concourse. Christmas Carolers throughout the game. The Ice Angels Christmas performance. Buddy the Elf roaming the concourse throughout the night.

Saturday - Breakfast with Santa and Biscuit at Top Golf Allen at 8:00 am. Get your holiday photo with the Ice Angels in their Santa outfits beginning at 6:00 pm at The Cajun Place in the Village at Allen. Nickelodeon Night featuring Paw Patrol. Specialty jerseys also featuring Paw Patrol. Jake Paterson poster night. Christmas Cookie decorating on the concourse. Live Christmas Music from Septien Entertainment Group. Merry and Bright Figure Skating Competition. Junior Americans Shootout. Ugly Sweater Contest. Taco Casa Taco Drop. Skate with Santa postgame.

The Americans will be home again on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, December 31st at 6:05 pm. Tickets are on sale for all home games at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.

