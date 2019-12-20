Dubeau Shuts Door and Leave Railers in the Cold

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Vallorani and Jackson Leef scored for the Beast and Alex Dubeau made 33 saves for his third shutout as Brampton downed Worcester 2-0 on Friday night.

The Brampton Beast faced off against the Worcester Railers for the first of two straight games on Friday night. The Beast were coming off a home win against the Allen Americans this past Sunday.

Brampton got off to a hot-start in the first with a goal less than a minute in from David Vallorani. Dan Leavens freed up the puck for David Pacan, who threw it on net.

Worcester netminder Ian Milosz couldn't handle the rebound and it squeaked out to Vallorani who tucked it home for a 1-0 Beast lead early.

That would be all the scoring the first would see, as both Milosz and Alex Dubeau shut the door the rest of the way. The Beast took a 1-0 lead into the intermission and would lead in shots 13-8.

The second period saw some great chances for both teams but neither was able to solve either goaltender.

Both Milosz and Dubeau continued their stellar play and locked down the nets to keep the scoring to an absolute minimum. After 40 minutes of play the Beast were still up 1-0 but would trail in shots 23-20.

The third period saw the Beast get some insurance, this time in the form of a goal from Jackson Leef.

Francois Beauchemin sauced him the puck and the pair went on the attack. Leef decided shooting was the best option and was rewarded by finding twine for a 2-0 Brampton lead at 11:16.

That would be all she wrote, as the Beast would hold on for a 2-0 win. Dubeau would be credited with the win after making 33 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Leef (BRA) 2) Vallorani (BRA) 1) Dubeau (BRA) Both Brampton and Worcester went a combined zero-for-six on the man advantage tonight. The Beast and Railers will face off again tomorrow, December 21st at 4:00 PM.

