Thunder Spoil Milestone Night for Oilers

December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa Oilers forward Adam Pleskach (right) vs. the Wichita Thunder defense

(Tulsa Oilers, Credit: Ed Bailey) Tulsa Oilers forward Adam Pleskach (right) vs. the Wichita Thunder defense

WICHITA, KS- The Oilers couldn't make it three-straight wins, falling to the Thunder 4-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday in a game that saw Adam Pleskach overtake Doug Lawrence for the franchise lead in games played.

Wichita jumped out to a lead immediately, scoring on their first shot of the game for the third-straight time against the Oilers, when Jason Salvaggio shoveled a feed from Riley Weslowski past Devin Williams 3:19 into the game. Stefan Fournier followed quickly, extending the Thunder lead to 2-0 by sniping Williams short side 1:47 later. Chris Crane rounded out the early barrage with a power play tally at the 6:23 mark of the frame.

The second period saw less scoring, with both teams coming up empty handed until Mike McKee ripped a shot from just inside the line over the shoulder of Stuart Skinner. The goal came shorthanded and was McKee's first of the year, giving the defenseman points in three-straight games.

The third period also only saw one goal, but it was Wichita who struck twine, with Peter Crinella walking the lip of the crease before tucking one inside the post.

The Oilers travel to Kansas City to take on the Mavericks on Saturday for their final game before the holiday break.

