Americans Open Weekend with 5-2 Win

December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, opened the weekend with a 5-2 win over Rapid City in front of 4,564 at Allen Event Center,

Corey Durocher extended his point streak to four games with his 4th and 5th goals of the season and a 4-point night, adding two assists. Tyler Sheehy took over the scoring lead in the league with his 11th and 12th goals of the season, scoring an empty-net goal late to seal the victory.

"Tonight was big for us," said Durocher. "My linemates are playing well right now and that helps the numbers. The game got physical in the end. I would expect more of the same tomorrow night."

Zachary Sawchenko had a solid start for the Americans, stopping 28 of 30 shots. Jared VanWormer extended his goal streak to three games.

The same two teams battle it out tomorrow night at 7:05. The Americans maintained their two-point lead over South Carolina for the most points in the league with 45.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.