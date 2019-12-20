Larmi Blanks Walleye in Wheeling Debut

WHEELING, WV- Emil Larmi made his debut for the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night, which was perfect, as he put on a show for the home fans at WesBanco Arena. The 23-year old native of Finland turned away all 26 shots he faced, while Alec Butcher and Christopher Brown lit the lamp in Wheeling's 3-0 victory over the Toledo Walleye.

It took a while for the first goal to be scored, which went Wheeling's way with 3:10 remaining in the second period. Alec Butcher wound through the defense, then cut to his right, before ripping a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the net. Blake Siebenaler and Marc-Olivier Duquette assisted on the power play marker.

The Nailers added two insurance tallies in the final frame to put the finishing touches on their home win. Christopher Brown collected both goals off the rush, connecting from the right circle first, then the left circle second, beating goaltender Billy Christopoulos over the glove on both occasions.

Emil Larmi stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout win for Wheeling. Billy Christopoulos made 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss for Toledo.

