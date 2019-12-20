Fuel Notch 4-3 Ot Win in Fort Wayne
December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN. - The Indy Fuel (13-13-0-0) beat out the Fort Wayne Komets (15-9-3-0) with a game winning goal by Spencer Watson at 1:11 in overtime Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Watson tallied his eighth goal of the season and his twentieth point in 15 games, giving him the longest point streak in the ECHL.
The Fuel kicked off the scoring for night with when Jack Ramsey rebounded a shot from Dylan McLaughlin giving him his first goal of the season at 4:32 in the first. Indy is second in the league on the power play and the first on the road.
Sam Kurker fired a shot from the left circle that bounced off of goaltender Cole Kehler's pads andMat Thompson recovered the rebound who was then able to pass it back to McLaughlin who was waiting in front of the net to tap it in and give Indy a 2-0 lead.
A little over a minute later A.J. Jenkins put one in the back of the net on a power play opportunity to send the bears flying on Fort Wayne's Teddy Bear Toss night.
Matt Schmalz stole the puck from Olivier Galipeau and crossed it to Micheal Doherty who rocketed a shot between the two circles to give the Fuel a 3-1 lead at the end of the first.
Taylor Ross had the lone goal of the second period tipping in a shot from the blue line to bring the score to 3-2 at 15:04 in the second.
With one minute remaining in regulation Fort Wayne pulled Kehler for the extra attacker and Jason Binkley sent the puck flying into the back of the net to send the two teams into overtime.
Watson weaved in between two Komets players along the boards before speeding down center ice and sliding the puck into the goal at 1:11 in overtime and bring the final score to 4-3.
The Fuel return home to take on the Toledo Walleye at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday, December 21, at 6:05 p.m.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
