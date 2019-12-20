Solar Bears Drop Back-And-Forth Tilt with Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Despite scoring three goals in the first period and Chris LeBlanc registering his first multi-goal game of the season, the Orlando Solar Bears (11-12-4-1) suffered a 6-4 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays (20-2-3-0) as Dan DeSalvo recorded three goals to lead the home team to victory on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Tristin Langan gave Orlando a 1-0 lead at 4:38 of the first period when he beat Parker Milner for his seventh of the season during a four-on-four sequence.

DeSalvo scored twice in a 32-second span, beating Zachary Fucale at 8:20 and 8:52 to give South Carolina a 2-1 lead.

LeBlanc buried his seventh of the season at 13:08 to tie the score at 2-2 when he slipped behind a pair of defenders and tucked the puck past Milner.

Mikhail Shalagin put Orlando ahead once again when he snapped a shot from the high slot into the net at 14:05 for his sixth of the season.

DeSalvo tied the score for South Carolina with his third of the evening at 6:34 to complete the hat trick.

Matthew Weis then drilled a shot into the net from the top of the circle to give the Stingrays a 4-3 lead at 15:50.

LeBlanc got his second of the night when he intercepted a DeSalvo pass at the Orlando blue line and raced up the ice and deked out Milner for a shorthanded breakaway goal at 1:59 of the third period, tying the score at 4-4.

Jordan Klimek scored the eventual game-winner at 3:33, and Andrew Cherniwchan tallied a shorthanded insurance goal for the Stingrays at 11:20.

Fucale took the loss with 28 saves on 34 shots against; Milner picked up the win with 25 stops on 29 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Dan DeSalvo - SC

2) Max Novak - SC

3) Mark Cooper - SC

NOTABLES:

LeBlanc takes sole possession of the team's goal-scoring lead, and has six points (3g-3a) over his last five outings

Johno May assisted on both of Orlando's first two goals, and now has eight points (4g-4a) in five games for Orlando since his acquisition from Greenville on Dec. 13

Langan recorded his second consecutive multi-point game, and has four points (1g-3a) over his last two games

Shalagin scored for the second consecutive game, and has three goals over his last five games

Orlando's three goals in the first period were the most scored by the team in the opening frame this season

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears finish their pre-holiday break schedule when they visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light; fans can take advantage of $5 domestic drafts during the game.

