Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (11-11-4-1) head into the first of two weekend road matches before the holiday break, as Orlando battles the South Carolina Stingrays (19-2-3-0).

MAY CONTINUES RED-HOT PRODUCTION: Forward Johno May enters tonight's game riding a four-game point streak (4g-2a) and will be his first against South Carolina as a member of the Solar Bears. May has six points (2g-4a) in 10 career games against the Stingrays.

FUCALE STARTS TONIGHT: Goaltender Zachary Fucale will get the nod in net tonight for the Solar Bears. Over his last two outings against South Carolina, Fucale has made 57 saves on 62 shots against (.919 save percentage) and has a 1-1-0 record.

BRODZINSKI DISHING PUCK: Michael Brodzinski leads Orlando with four assists against the Stingrays. The fourth-year pro also leads the Solar Bears in the month of December with 10 points (2g-8a) in nine games.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Solar Bears will look to key in on forwards Dan DeSalvo (3g-5a) and Cole Ully (2g-6a), who lead South Carolina in scoring against Orlando with eight points apiece.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears finish their pre-holiday break schedule when they visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light; fans can take advantage of $5 domestic drafts during the game.

