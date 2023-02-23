Notebook: Regrouping and Hitting the Road

Before venturing out into the gloomy winter weather of the Northeast, the Checkers took advantage of North Carolina's 70-degree snap on Wednesday.

In lieu of a full practice on the ice, the team brought a slew of equipment - bikes, weights, sleds and even a set of cornhole boards - to an open area outside of the Coliseum and held an outdoor workout.

"We had a work day yesterday where we wanted to get back to being a skating group," said Head Coach Geordie Kinnear on Wednesday. "So we did that yesterday, and then today is a little more of a recovery day for the guys."

At this point of the season, as the miles start to pile up and the grind of the home stretch approaches, managing the team's workload becomes a key piece of the coaching staff's strategy.

"It's important," said Kinnear. "You put the work in and you give the guys the proper rest and recovery so they have the ability to perform at a high level. We always want to try and get our preparation right to maximize our skill set - individually and collectively. That's what we did today."

With that quick day of recovery behind them, the Checkers are immediately back into the swing of things.

"Now we get on the road, practice in Providence [on Thursday] and then play an elite team on Friday night."

ROAD WARRIORS

The Checkers have been stellar away from home as of late, currently wielding a seven-game road winning that stands as the longest active such streak in the AHL. It also matches the longest road winning streak in franchise history, a mark that has been hit twice before in 2010 and 2018.

All that recent success doesn't have any effect on the Checkers as they head into a tough trek, though.

"We're not looking back," said Kinnear. "We have a really good team to play Friday."

The Checkers only face three occasions of a three-games-in-three-days this season - the first came in mid-November, and the next two come in back-to-back weekends. Each of those slates features the Checkers playing three different teams on consecutive nights, and only one of those teams repeats across the two weekends - meaning Charlotte will play five different teams over its next six contests.

Add to the mix the fact that five of those six games come against opponents from the increasingly competitive Atlantic Division, and the Checkers have a tough test ahead of them.

"We're seeing a lot of elite teams," said Kinnear. "Our division is very, very tough."

The team isn't getting ahead of itself, though, as the coaching staff has drilled into them since day one.

"We're going into Providence and playing our game and finding a way to win the hockey game," said Kinnear.

BUNNAMAN UPDATE

The Checkers lost a key piece in this past Saturday's contest, as Connor Bunnaman suffered an injury late in the second period and had to be helped off the ice. Bunnaman missed the next night's rematch and the immediate prognosis was that his status was "not good".

A few days removed, Kinnear had a more clear update on the forward - and one that may skew more positive than the initial thoughts.

"He's week-to-week for sure," said Kinnear. "Maybe a little bit longer than that. We're looking forward to getting Bunny back sometime soon."

Bunnaman had been one of the Checkers' most impactful forwards over the last month, so removing him from the lineup has some far-reaching effects on the group.

"He's been a very big part of our team," said Kinnear. "But I was proud of how the guys stepped up in the last game."

After seeing the lineup settle into as consistent a piece as it's been all season, the coaching staff is now tasked with reconstructing their unit.

"We try to keep pairs together," said Kinnear. "Nash and Hepo have been a pair, Bowlby's been there, we try to get Sourdif some chemistry there since he's been playing at a high level. Gerry and Bunnaman were a pair, so we kind of have to mix and match a little bit."

Compound that with the high-level additions of Grigori Denisenko and PTO-signee Cory Conacher, and the Checkers will undoubtedly have some new looks over the next few games.

But that comes with the territory.

"It's part of being a team," said Kinnear. "You have to step up and find chemistry when asked."

BEZEAU MAKES A NAME FOR HIMSELF

One player who has taken advantage of those lineup shake ups this season has been Riley Bezeau.

After dressing for just seven of the first 19 games this season, Bezeau has played in all but two of Charlotte's games since the start of December.

"I'm just playing my game," said Bezeau. "Playing physical, sticking to the structure and playing within the team."

A big part of Bezeau's game is in that physical play. The 6-foot, 188-pound forward is a force on the ice and isn't afraid to drop the gloves - in fact, Bezeau's seven major penalties are tied for the fourth most in the AHL.

"It's just letting the boys know you have their back," said Bezeau. "It lets them play with confidence."

That tough streak runs in Bezeau's blood, as his dad Andy played a decade of pro hockey and racked up 3,477 penalty minutes in 466 games. It wasn't necessarily a path he wanted for his son, though.

"I think he always wanted me to be a skill player," said Riley. "But you have to do what you can to play pro, and if I have to play this way, that's how I'll play."

That's not to say that Bezeau is molded in the likes of the enforcers of yesteryear. The 20-year-old brings a well-rounded game to the ice, and his overall play has made enough of an impact on the coaching staff that he has carved out a role on an exceedingly experienced roster.

"He's a guy that's hungry and wants to win," said Head Coach Geordie Kinnear after a game in January. "He's hungry to be an everyday player, and I think you've noticed that he's been in the lineup every single day, so kudos to him."

As the roster continues to shift down the home stretch of the season, Bezeau's play is continuously earning a look from the coaching staff.

"It makes you feel good," said Bezeau. "It makes you feel like you're having an impact on the team."

