Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Luke Richardson to Professional Tryout Offer
February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of goaltender Luke Richardson to a professional tryout offer.
Richardson, 23, has played in 23 games for the Queen's University Gaels this season, earning an 11-11-1 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.
In 62 career appearances at the USports level, Richardson has a 33-26-1 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He also was named OUA East Goaltender of the Year for the 2021-22 campaign.
Before turning pro, the Barrie, Ontario native appeared in 112 games over four seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, posting a 62-40-6 record with a 3.45 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.
The Senators are back in action tonight against the Bridgeport Islanders, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. (ET) from Total Mortgage Arena.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
