Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Luke Richardson to Professional Tryout Offer

February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of goaltender Luke Richardson to a professional tryout offer.

Richardson, 23, has played in 23 games for the Queen's University Gaels this season, earning an 11-11-1 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

In 62 career appearances at the USports level, Richardson has a 33-26-1 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He also was named OUA East Goaltender of the Year for the 2021-22 campaign.

Before turning pro, the Barrie, Ontario native appeared in 112 games over four seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, posting a 62-40-6 record with a 3.45 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

The Senators are back in action tonight against the Bridgeport Islanders, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. (ET) from Total Mortgage Arena.

