Roadrunners Bid Farewell to Defenseman Dysin Mayo

February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners bid farewell to their all-time leader in games played (279) and the only player in team history to appear in all seven seasons of AHL hockey in Southern Arizona, defenseman Dysin Mayo.

The Arizona Coyotes announced Wednesday that they have acquired a 2023 fifth-round draft choice from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Dysin Mayo. Mayo appeared in 26 games this season for the Roadrunners, as well as 15 games with Arizona. He recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in the AHL with Tucson on the year.

An original Roadrunner, Mayo was drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (#133 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He is one of only three skaters in team history to have played in over 200 outings, with his 279 total appearances representing a Tucson franchise record. The 26-year-old took the ice for 66 of 68 possible regular season contests for the Roadrunners in 2017-2018, when the team captured their first ever Pacific Division Title. Through four seasons from 2017 to 2021, Mayo skated in 226 of Tucson's 230 regular season games.

Mayo was named Captain of the Roadrunners prior to the 2021-2022 campaign, appearing in each of Tucson's first two contests before being called up to the Coyotes. He made his National Hockey League debut on October 21, 2021, and scored a goal in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers. He remained in the NHL with the Coyotes for the remainder of the season, playing in the third-most games by an Arizona defenseman with 67. Mayo signed a three-year NHL contract on February 25, 2022.

In addition, the Roadrunners have returned defenseman Patrick Kudla to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. Kudla appeared in three games for Tucson since being signed to a PTO on January 11. The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round (#158 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Roadrunners head out on the road for a weekend series in Chicago with the Defending Calder Cup Champion Wolves. Game one of the two-game set with the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, at 6:00 p.m. MST. Their next two games will be back home at the Tucson Arena against the San Diego Gulls Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. For more information on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

