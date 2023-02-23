Firebirds Snap Losing Skid With Dominant Win Over Reign

February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds snapped their three-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the Ontario Reign on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena. Kole Lind scored twice to help Coachella Valley earn their 32nd victory of the season.

The Reign hit the back of the net first at 14:31 of the opening period. Martin Chromiak put a puck past Joey Daccord on a rebound to put Ontario ahead 1-0. The goal was Chromiak's fifth against the Firebirds this season.

Coachella Valley came out in the second period with an early goal to tie the game. Kole Lind wrapped the puck around the net and slid it through Cal Petersen for his 18th of the season. Alexander True and Brogan Rafferty assisted on the tying tally. Kole Lind struck again at 8:59 following an Ontario giveaway in their own zone. Lind grabbed the puck at the high slot and deked his way past Petersen for his 19th of the season and second of the game.

The Firebirds added another goal just 1:28 later: Eddie Wittchow led a 4-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. Wittchow waited and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Petersen to make it 3-1 Coachella Valley. The goal was Wittchow's second of the season and was assisted by Tye Kartye and Brogan Rafferty. Coachella Valley capped off the frame with a powerplay goal from Alexander True. Cameron Hughes put a shot off the shoulder of Petersen and True batted the rebound out of mid-air to put the Firebirds ahead by three. The secondary assist on True's seventh goal of the year was awarded to Jimmy Schuldt.

The third period meant insurance for the Firebirds. Tye Kartye netted his 13th of the season at the 13:37 mark and his sixth against the Reign in as many games this year. Cameron Hughes was awarded the lone helper. Coachella Valley added their sixth goal of the game with just 1:28 left thanks to a John Hayden shorthanded slapshot. The goal was Hayden's 14th of the season and was unassisted.

Joey Daccord earned his 20th win of the season (20-6-3) and made 24 saves. The victory moves Coachella Valley to 32-9-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-6 and the penalty kill finished 3-for-3.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds head to San Diego to face the Gulls on Friday, February 24th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.

Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.