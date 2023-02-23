Blackhawks Acquire Hunter Drew from Anaheim in Exchange for Josiah Slavin
February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Hunter Drew from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Josiah Slavin. Drew will report directly to the IceHogs.
Drew, 24, has registered 11 points (5G, 6A) in 44 contests with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) this season.
The 6-foot-2, 213-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Ducks during the 2021-22 campaign, skating in two games. In four seasons with the Gulls, Drew has posted 68 points (30G, 38A) in 170 career games and two points (1G, 1A) in two postseason contests with the club. Drew set career highs in goals (17), assists (21) and points (38) with San Diego during the 2021-22 season. The Kingston, Ontario native has also notched four assists in five career ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers.
Slavin played in 15 career games with the Blackhawks and has one career NHL assist. He has spent the 2022-23 season with Rockford.
Celebrate Hammy's birthday and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends when the IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!
Images from this story
|
Hunter Drew with the San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
