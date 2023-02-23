Blues Assign F Matthew Highmore to T-Birds

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Matthew Highmore

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Matthew Highmore to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Highmore, 26, made his Blues debut on Feb. 19 at Ottawa and skated in two contests for St. Louis. He has dressed in 47 games for the Thunderbirds this season, logging a team-leading 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists) and 22 penalty minutes. Overall, the Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has appeared in 139 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Chicago, Vancouver, and St. Louis, recording 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and 28 penalty minutes. Highmore was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 14, 2022.

