Belleville Sens Begin Road Trip with Loss to Islanders

February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Belleville Senators began their three-game road in difficult fashion as they fell 5-1 to the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday night at Total Mortgage Arena.

Bridgeport opened the scoring 11:59 into the contest when William Dufour notched his 17th of the season to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Early into the second, Bridgeport continued to extend their advantage as Reece Newkirk, Grant Hutton and Dufour all found the back of the net. Later in the frame, Belleville got on the board after Mark Kastelic tallied on the power play at the 13:00 minute mark of the period to make it a 4-1 score heading into the intermission.

In the third, the Islanders resumed their strong offensive showing through Ruslan Iskhakov, who capitalized on a rebound to round out the high-scoring affair with 14:33 remaining in regulation time as Bridgeport secured a hard-fought victory.

The Senators return to action Saturday evening against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m. (ET) from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/6 | Penalty Kill: 1/2

Fast Facts:

Luke Richardson made 18 saves in his AHL debut.

Mark Kastelic has five points over his last five games.

Egor Sokolov recorded his 70th career assist.

Sokolov skated in his 150th AHL game.

Mitchell Heard made his 200th career AHL appearance.

Lassi Thomson has six assists over his last seven games.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell on Luke Richardson's first career start: "I thought, given the circumstances, he did an outstanding job but I also think the team played hard in front of him."

