Injury Updates for Three Hogs; Hillis, Perrott Join Rockford from Indy
February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Defensemen Jakub Galvas and Alec Regula have been placed in the concussion protocol.
Defenseman Cliff Watson is out indefinitely with a right knee sprain.
Along with the medical update, the Rockford IceHogs announced today that forward Cameron Hillis has been reassigned by the Chicago Blackhawks from the ECHL's Indy Fuel and that defenseman Andrew Perrott has been recalled to Rockford from Indy.
Hillis, 22, was originally acquired by the Blackhawks from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound center ranks second in scoring for Indy with 50 points (14G, 36A) in 45 games this season. Hillis was picked in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Montreal.
Perrott, 21, signed an AHL contract with Rockford at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. The 6-foot, 201-pound blueliner has racked up 19 points (4G, 15A) and 77 penalty minutes in 51 games with Indy this season.
Celebrate Hammy's birthday and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends when the IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!
Rockford IceHogs defenseman Alec Regula
