Wranglers Fall to Silver Knights in O.T.

The Wranglers played host to the Silver Knights for the first time at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season and despite scoring three powerplay goals in the game, Calgary fell to Henderson 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Connor Zary scored his 16th goal of the season, while Emilio Pettersen tallied twice and now sits second in goals on the Wranglers with 17. Yan Kuznetsov added a tying-marker late in the game to push it to extra time.

Special teams were on full display throughout the contest for both teams, with six powerplay goals scored in total.

CGY Goal Scorers: Connor Zary - Emilio Pettersen (2) - Yan Kuznetsov

It was a parade to the penalty box in the opening minutes as the Wranglers' league-leading PK was tested early. Henderson poured on the pressure, outshooting Calgary 7-0 in the early going, however, after successfully killing off two penalties in the first five minutes, the Wranglers got on the board with a powerplay of their own.

On the advantage, Zary took a pass from Nick DeSimone and ripped home a quick shot to give the Wranglers the lead with his team leading eighth powerplay goal of the season.

1-0 after 20 minutes.

The offence exploded in the 2nd Period, as both teams lit the lamp repeatedly on the powerplay.

It didn't take long for the Silver Knights to tie the game, scoring 42 seconds into the period with a powerplay goal from Sheldon Rempal, his 14th of the season. Rempal would score his second of the contest moments later, flipping the puck passed Dustin Wolf to give Henderson a 2-1 lead.

Calgary would battle back to tie the game with a powerplay goal of their own, as Pettersen picked his spot underneath the bar to make it 2-2, but less than two minutes later, Gemel Smith notched his 14th of the year to regain the lead for the 'Knights. Not to be outdone, Pettersen would find the back of the net once again on the power play, this time blasting home a commanding slapshot to draw the Wranglers even at three apiece.

3-3 heading into the break.

With the Silver Knights on a 5-on-3 advantage early in the final frame, Smith notched his second goal of the game to regain the lead for Henderson.

But the Wranglers would claw back to tie the game, again.

With less than five minutes on the clock, Calgary was pressing for the equalizer when Kuznetsov picked up the puck at the point and sent a low wrist-shot through traffic that found its way into the back of the net to draw even 4-4 and send the game to extra time.

Pavel Dorofeyev would score the game winning goal for Henderson in overtime, holding onto the puck just long enough at the side of the net to slide it passed Wolf to win the game.

5-4 the final.

The 'Knights and Wranglers face off again on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is 7pm MST.

