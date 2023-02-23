Sherwood Recalled by Predators

February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Kiefer Sherwood from Milwaukee.

Sherwood leads the Admirals in goals (22) and is second in points (38) in 42 AHL games this season, his first with the Predators organization. It's the second time in the 6-foot, 194-pound forward's AHL career he's hit the 20-goal mark; four of his tallies have come in Milwaukee's last six games, a stretch in which he's also recorded three assists. Sherwood has recorded 10 multi-point outings in 2022-23 - headlined by a four-point effort on Jan. 27 vs. Rockford (3g-1a) - and in his last time suiting up for Milwaukee, he posted a goal and an assist in the team's game vs. Texas on Feb. 19. Sherwood has appeared in five NHL games for Nashville this season, tallying two points (1g-1a), both of which came in the Predators' first contest of the season on Oct. 7 against San Jose in Prague, Czechia.

Undrafted, Sherwood made his NHL debut with Anaheim in 2018-19 and has gone on to play in 92 career games since, tallying eight goals and 20 points. He's produced at close to a point-per-game rate throughout his AHL career, compiling 172 points (92g-80a) in 186 contests with Milwaukee, Colorado and San Diego since 2017-18. The Columbus, Ohio, native played three seasons at Miami University (2015-18) prior to turning pro and also spent time with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. His brother, Kole, played in one NHL game for the Predators during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Admirals hit the road for a pair of games in Winnipeg this week against the Manitoba Moose beginning tonight, February 23rd at 7 pm. The Ads next home game is a UWM/Baird School Day Game with a special 10:30 am start on Wednesday, March 1st.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.