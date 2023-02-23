Belleville Sens Sign Forward Mitchell Heard to Professional Tryout Offer
February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of forward Mitchell Heard to a professional tryout offer.
Heard, 30, has skated in 45 games this season with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL, notching 43 points (16 goals and 27 assists) and a plus-14 rating.
The native of Bowmanville, Ontario, dressed in 49 contests with Toledo last season, collecting 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) after he began the campaign with the Bietigheim Steelers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.
Heard has appeared in 199 career American Hockey League contests with the Charlotte Checkers (2016-18), Stockton Heat (2015-16) and Lake Erie Monsters. (2012-15), recording 39 points (14 goals and 25 assists).
Prior to turning pro, Heard played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Plymouth Whalers, tallying 144 points (67 goals, 77 assists) in 171 games. Other career highlights include being selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (41st overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
The Senators are back in action tonight against the Bridgeport Islanders, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. (ET) from Total Mortgage Arena.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
