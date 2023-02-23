Johansson, Hunt Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Jonas Johansson and defenseman Brad Hunt have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Hunt currently leads all Eagles defensemen in goals (7) and points (21), as his 21 points are also good for fifth on the team's roster. The 34-year-old has also appeared in 29 NHL games this season with the Avalanche, notching three goals and three assists. Johansson has gone 12-9-1 with the Eagles this season and currently ranks ninth among all AHL goaltenders with a 2.51 goals-against average, while his .915 save-percentage is good for 12th in the league.

Hunt has generated 230 points in 311 career AHL contests and led the league's blueliners with a career-high 19 goals with the Oklahoma City Barons during the 2014-15 season. In addition to his time in the AHL, the Maple Ridge, British Columbia native has posted 25 goals and 57 assists in 270 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers.

Johansson has appeared in 66 career AHL games with the Eagles and Rochester Americans, plus an additional 33 games in the NHL with the Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. Johansson was named an AHL All-Star with Rochester during the 2019-20 season, in which he went 14-4-3 and finished sixth among all AHL netminders in goals-against average (2.28) and seventh in save percentage (.921).

