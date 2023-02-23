Silver Knights Triumph Over Wranglers, 5-4, In Overtime

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers, 5-4, in overtime at the Saddledome on Wednesday evening. Both Sheldon Rempal and Gemel Smith scored two goals, with Rempal notching an additional two assists. Pavel Dorofeyev scored in overtime to secure a victory for the Silver Knights.

The Wranglers got on the board first with a power-play goal from Zary, the only goal in the first period.

Less than a minute into the first period, Rempal tied it at one, assisted by Sakari Manninen and Smith.

Rempal then gave the Silver Knights their first lead of the game with an even-strength goal just three minutes later. He was assisted by Lukas Cormier and Brandon Hickey.

Pettersen tied it up again for the Wranglers with another man advantage goal less than ten minutes into the period.

Smith then tallied a goal, also on the power play, assisted by Rempal for his third point of the night and Cormier for his second.

Pettersen would score his own second of the game just six minutes after his first to make it a 3-3 game.

Smith regained the lead for the Silver Knights, assisted by Rempal and Gage Quinney.

But Kuznetsov tied the game once more with less than five minutes left in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Dorofeyev, assisted by Kaedan Korczak and Jonas Rondbjerg, potted his own rebound in overtime to earn a victory for Henderson.

