Anaheim Ducks Loan Justin Kirkland to San Diego Gulls

February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has loaned center Justin Kirkland to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kirkland, 26 (8/2/96), appeared in seven games with the Ducks this season, including his NHL debut Dec. 20 at Los Angeles. Signed as a free agent July 14, 2022, the 6-3, 193-pound forward has collected 6-7=13 points with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 AHL games with San Diego this season.

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kirkland has scored 64-101=165 points with 258 PIM in 352 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton and Milwaukee. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent parts of five seasons with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL (2011-16), collecting 71-98=169 points with a +79 rating and 140 PIM in 199 career games.

