Condors' Kemp Suspended One Game
February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bakersfield Condors defenseman Philip Kemphas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. San Diego on Feb. 21.
Kemp was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Bakersfield's game Friday (Feb. 24) at Texas.
