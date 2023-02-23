Anaheim Ducks Acquire Josiah Slavin from Chicago

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired left wing Josiah Slavin from the Chicago Blackhawks for right wing Hunter Drew. Slavin will report to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Slavin, 24 (12/31/98), has recorded one assist and four penalty minutes in 15 career NHL games with Chicago in 2021-22. The 6-3, 190-pound forward has tallied 3-8=11 points with 16 PIM in 51 contests with the Rockford IceHogs this season, Chicago's primary development affiliate in the AHL.

Selected by Chicago in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Slavin has recorded 24-26=50 points with a +5 rating and 41 PIM in 115 career AHL games with Rockford (2021-present). Slavin set AHL career highs in points (18-14=32), goals, assists and plus/minus (+18) in 2021-22, while he also earned one assist in five Calder Cup Playoff games in 2022.

A native of Erie, Colo., Slavin earned 10-16& points in 56 games at Colorado College in two seasons from 2019-21. He also appeared in 168 USHL contests with Chicago, Lincoln and Tri-City from 2016-19, earning 53-50=103 points with a +4 rating and 98 PIM, serving as Lincoln's captain in 2018-19. His brother, Jaccob, is a defenseman for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Drew, 24 (10/21/98), appeared in two NHL games with Anaheim in 2021-22, making his NHL debut Apr. 26, 2022 at San Jose. The 6-2, 213-pound forward collected 30-38=68 points and 288 PIM in 170 career AHL games with San Diego (2019-23). He set single-season AHL career highs in points (17-21=38), goals, assists, power-play goals (4), PIM (134) and appearances (64) last season.

Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drew played three seasons with Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-19. In 167 career QMJHL games with the Islanders, the Kingston, Ontario native posted 24-68' points with a +31 rating and 369 PIM. He also appeared in 20 Slovakia Extraliga games with Banska Bystrica in 2020-21, scoring 9-7=16 points with 111 PIM.

