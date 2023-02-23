Detroit Reassigns Seth Barton to Grand Rapids

February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Seth Barton

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Seth Barton(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned defenseman Seth Barton to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Barton has skated in 10 games with the Walleye during two separate stints with the team this season from Oct. 20-Nov. 7 and most recently from Feb. 9-23. He has eight points (2-6-8), six penalty minutes and a plus-six rating with Toledo. The Kelowna, British Columbia, native has appeared in 17 games with Grand Rapids this season and has eight penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. The second-year pro has seen action in 41 AHL contests, totaling seven points (1-6-7) and 14 PIMs. The 23-year-old spent three campaigns at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and collected seven goals, 29 assists and 49 PIMs in 83 games. Barton is a former third-round selection by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their season tickets by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.