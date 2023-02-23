Point Streak Ends for Ads
February 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Winnipeg, MB-- Wyatt Bongiovanni posted three points to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday at Canada Life Centre.
The loss snapped Milwaukee seven-game points streak (6-0-1-0). The Ads remain in second place in the Central Division with 64 points. Manitoba moved to within two points of the Admirals. Texas leads the division with 66 points.
The game was the 700th American Hockey League game for Admirals Captain Cole Schneider, making him just the 84th player in league history to reach the milestone.
Manitoba lead 2-0 after the first period. The first Moose goal was scored at 4:06 when Tyrel Bauer slapped a shot from the right circle into the goal after he received a pass from behind the Admirals net.
Bongiovanni's 10th goal of the season from the left circle at 12:58 of the first period gave the Moose a 2-0 lead. The Moose outshot the Admirals in the first frame 14-2.
Bongiovanni's second goal of the game was scored on the power play at 7:35 of the second period to give the Moose a 3-0 lead.
Milwaukee finally got on the board at 18:29 of the second period when Egor Afanasyev poked in a bouncing puck for his 11th goal of the season. Schneider and Mark Jankowski recorded the assists.
John Leonard scored his 11th goal of the season with 1:29 remaining in the game to bring the Admirals within one goal. However, the Admirals couldn't get the equalizer.
Milwaukee goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 30 shots in the loss.
The Admirals remain in Winnipeg for a game Sat., Feb. 25 against the Moose. The team returns to Milwaukee Wed., Mar. 1 for a 10:30 am face-off against the Iowa Wild at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
