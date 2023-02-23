Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Presented by Global Transport at FirstEnergy Stadium to be Broadcast Live on Bally Sports Great Lakes

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are happy to announce that the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic presented by Global Transport at FirstEnergy Stadium will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Great Lakes on Saturday, March 4, at 1:00 p.m.

Veteran "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown will provide the play-by-play alongside the Monsters' usual broadcast team of color analysts Brad Thiessen, the Blue Jackets' Goaltending Development Coach and a former Monsters net-minder, and Cleveland Hockey Legend and Monsters Sr. VP of Operations/Team Services Jock Callander, along with veteran Northeast Ohio sports voice Kenny Roda serving as rinkside reporter.

The Monsters' Outdoor Classic telecast will feature an all-encompassing view of Cleveland's first outdoor professional hockey game in history from several vantage points throughout FirstEnergy Stadium and AHL President and CEO Scott Howson is scheduled to appear on air as well to commemorate the occasion.

On Monday, the Monsters unveiled the team's specialty jerseys they will wear for the game. Inspired by the icy waters of Lake Erie near which the Outdoor Classic will take place, the Monsters sweater continues a tradition of blue-clad American Hockey League teams in Cleveland dating back to the Barons franchise which brought nine Calder Cup championships to the city. With this uniform, the Monsters return to a familiar shade of blue last worn as an alternate uniform that debuted during the team's first appearance in an outdoor game during the 2013-14 season. In addition to the colors, this newest rendition features a similar combination to the 2013 jerseys with a black name plate and white letters, white numbers without trim and a laced collar with black pants, helmets, and gloves. The crest on the front of the jersey offers fans a glimpse at the front-facing Monster for the first time.

The players' game-worn jerseys will be available for bidding during an extended auction that will begin on Monday, February 27, at noon and run until Sunday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. through DASH with proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. Additionally, fans will be able to enter a raffle for a blank authentic Outdoor Classic jersey until Monday, March 6, at 5:00 p.m. with chances beginning at $5 through DASH.

The Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic will mark the first professional outdoor game in the city of Cleveland and 11th in American Hockey League history. This is the second outdoor game in which Cleveland has participated in with the first being against the Rochester Americans in the Frozen Frontier at Frontier Field in Rochester, NY, on December 13, 2013.

Fans can secure their seats for the historic game at clevelandmonsters.com/outdoor or by calling 216-420-0000. The Outdoor Classic Plus Pack is on sale now which includes discounted tickets for the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic, tickets to any other Monsters game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and an exclusive Outdoor Classic Commemorative Puck. Single game tickets are also on sale starting at just $10 as well as all-inclusive Kardiac Club seating with food and beverages.

