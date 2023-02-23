Reign Fall to Firebirds, 6-1

Storyline: The Coachella Valley Firebirds (32-9-4-2) scored four times in the second period on their way to a 6-1 over the Ontario Reign (29-18-2-1) on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena. Kole Lind led the way for the visitors, scoring two of the four in the middle period, while Joey Daccord earned the win in net with saves on 24 of Ontario's 25 shots on goal.

The loss snapped the Reign's seven-game streak where they were unbeaten in regulation, which dated back to Feb. 4. Ontario's only tally came from Martin Chromiak in the first period, his fifth goal in six games against the Firebirds this season.

Date: February 22, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Three Stars -

1. Kole Lind (CV)

2. Joey Daccord (CV)

3. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

W: Joey Daccord

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 vs. San Jose Barracuda | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

