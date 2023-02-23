Blackhawks Sign David Gust to Two-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward David Gust on a two-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2023-24 season ($762,500 salary cap hit). In addition, the Blackhawks have recalled Gust from the IceHogs.

Gust, 29, has appeared in 51 games with the Rockford IceHogs this season, setting career highs in goals (24), assists (26) and points (50). His 24 goals and 50 points pace all Rockford skaters, while his 26 assists are tied for second on the team. Gust represented Rockford at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, QC.

A native of Orland Park, Illinois, Gust has skated in 303 regular-season AHL games split between the Bakersfield Condors (2017-19), Charlotte Checkers (2019-20), Chicago Wolves (2020-22), and Rockford IceHogs (2022-23), compiling 178 points (84G, 94A). Gust has also made two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs, tallying 15 points (5G, 10A) in 28 career AHL postseason games. Gust helped the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup, tallying 12 points (5G, 7A) in 18 postseason games.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward skated in 126 games with Ohio State University, securing 94 points (37G, 57A) in four seasons from 2013-17. During his senior season in 2016-17, Gust served as an alternate captain and posted collegiate career highs in goals (18) and points (41).

