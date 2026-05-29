@nerevolution's Matt Turner Is Ready for His 2nd @fifa World Cup!
Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026
- Houston Dynamo & Dash Charities Announce Summer Soccer Celebration Community Tour, Presented by Kroger - Houston Dynamo FC
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- Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- Sawyer Jura Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for June Training Camp in Bulgaria - Portland Timbers
- Messi and De Paul Called up by Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Viewership up 62% in 2026 as Fan Growth Continues Across Platforms - MLS
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