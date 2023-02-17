Moose Launch Second Annual Women in Sport Job Shadow Program

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose host their Celebrating Women in Sport game, presented by Canada Life, on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. when the Moose take on the Laval Rocket. This game aims to promote, celebrate, and bring awareness to girls and women in sport. In partnership with the Winnipeg Jets, the Celebrating Women in Sport game is part of the NHL's "Hockey Is For Everyone" initiative, which endorses diversity and inclusiveness in hockey.

As part of the initiative, the Moose will hold the second annual Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program. The 2022 edition of the program was awarded the AHL's Most Unique Community Relations Initiative of the Year.

The application process opens today, Friday, Feb. 17,and runs through Wednesday, March 8. Interested applicants must self-identify as female and be between the ages of 18 and 30. Applicants will be asked to complete an online form, including short answer questions, and upload their resume. Successful applicants will be invited to the two-day Manitoba Moose Job Shadow Program.

The Manitoba Moose Job Shadow Program is designed to introduce women to new professional networks, increase their networking and professional communication skills, as well as advance the career planning process. With the opportunity to interact directly with individuals who are currently employed in roles at True North Sports + Entertainment, "mentors" can provide practical advice to the "mentees" to aid in their career aspirations.

The program kicks off Friday, March 24 when the successful applicants are invited on a tour of the True North Sports + Entertainment offices which includes meeting mentors, networking opportunities, presentations from various Manitoba Moose departments and a resume workshop facilitated by True North's People and Culture team. Participants will also receive a tour of Canada Life Centre, watch morning skate and sit in on post-skate media.

The second day of the Job Shadow Program takes place Sunday, March 26, during the Celebrating Women in Sport game, presented by Canada Life. Participants will rotate through various departments involved in a Manitoba Moose gameday, observing pre-game, in-game and post-game events and tasks performed by marketing, digital content, communications, broadcasting, game production and more, before having the chance to get their own hands-on experience.

