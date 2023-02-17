Toronto Marlies Face Off Against Rochester Americans In Saturday Showdown

The Toronto Marlies host the Rochester Americans on Saturday afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the seventh of eight matchups between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on February 17th where the Marlies lost 6-2. Currently Toronto is 33-13-2-1 for the season and 20-9-0-1 against North division opponents.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 55 points (17G, 38A), and Bobby McMann who [ insert stat]. On the Amerks side, Brandon Biro and Lukas Rousek lead the way with 31 points.

Puck drop is 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app, TSN, and AHLTV.

