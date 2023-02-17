Dominic Toninato Tallies Two Points in Win
February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (26-16-3-2) rematched with the Iowa Wild (22-18-5-4) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 win over the Wild on Wednesday evening.
Iowa opened the scoring a minute into the contest. Nic Petan passed the puck to Marco Rossi, who found space on the power play and beat a screened Arvid Holm with a quick shot. The goal was the lone tally of the opening frame. Both sides were granted chances on the power play, with Iowa converting on one of its two, while Manitoba was held in check on its lone opportunity. Jesper Wallstedt finished the frame with 11 stops, while Holm picked up four into the first intermission.
Manitoba tied the contest in the middle stanza. Dean Stewart made a brilliant move at the blue line and rushed in on the attack. The defenceman sauced the puck on his backhand to Jeff Malott, whose shot from the slot deflected off Dominic Toninato and past Wallstedt. The horn sounded to draw the middle period to a close. Manitoba outshot Iowa by a count of 14-3 in the frame, but the score remained 1-1 into the break.
Manitoba scored the go-ahead marker 26 seconds into the third period. Toninato won the draw and got the puck to Jansen Harkins, who wired a hard shot past Wallstedt from the high slot. Neither side was able to find the back of the net as the period wore on. With just over four minutes to go in the contest, the Moose were forced to kill a double-minor penalty. Despite Iowa's late pressure, Holm and Moose closed out the contest with timely sticks and defensive positioning. Holm notched the victory and finished with 14 saves, while Wallstedt was hit with the loss and ended with 36 stops of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)
"It was a full 60-minute effort from all four lines and all the defence. Holm played amazing back there for us. Obviously falling behind early wasn't ideal, but we have good character in that room and stuck with our game plan and played a really good game."
Statbook
Dean Stewart has points in three straight games played with four points (4A)
Jansen Harkins has points in six straight games with nine points (5G, 4A)
Harkisn now leads the Moose with five game-winning goals this season
Dominic Toninato tallied two points (1G, 1A) for his fifth multi-point game of the season
Toninato is the eighth Moose skater this season to reach the 20-point plateau
What's Next?
The Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Feb. 19. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Dylan Samberg mini bobblehead. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2023
- Colorado Picks Up Point in 2-1 OT Loss at Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Dominic Toninato Tallies Two Points in Win - Manitoba Moose
- Five Unanswered Goals Send Amerks Past First-Place Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Vlasic Sends Hogs Past Stars with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Angus Crookshank Tallies Twice in 5-3 Win - Belleville Senators
- Stars Scoop Up Point In Overtime Loss To Icehogs - Texas Stars
- Vlasic Sends Hogs Past Stars with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Manitoba Takes 2-1 Win Over Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Terry Has Four Points In 900th Professional Game On Friday In Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins End Homestand with 6-2 Loss to Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brodzinski Scores 100th Career AHL Goal, But Wolf Pack Doubled Up by Islanders 6-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Face Off Against Rochester Americans In Saturday Showdown - Toronto Marlies
- P-Bruins Down Thunderbirds for Sixth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Explosive First Period Leads Monsters to 6-2 Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds' Magic Runs Out in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds' Goaltending Coach Colin Zulianello Is All Class - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bridgeport Islanders Introduce Third-Jersey Fisherman Design - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Launch Second Annual Women in Sport Job Shadow Program - Manitoba Moose
- Annunen, Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers' Pettersen Suspended One Game - AHL
- Comets Receive Alex Holtz from Devils - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Daniel Walker to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Open Three-In-Three Set with Visit from Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Adam Beckman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Belleville Sens Sign 8-Year-Old Peter Owens to One-Day AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Busy Weekend in Hartford Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Stars Meet on Rockford's First Pride Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.