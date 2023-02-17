Dominic Toninato Tallies Two Points in Win

The Manitoba Moose (26-16-3-2) rematched with the Iowa Wild (22-18-5-4) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 win over the Wild on Wednesday evening.

Iowa opened the scoring a minute into the contest. Nic Petan passed the puck to Marco Rossi, who found space on the power play and beat a screened Arvid Holm with a quick shot. The goal was the lone tally of the opening frame. Both sides were granted chances on the power play, with Iowa converting on one of its two, while Manitoba was held in check on its lone opportunity. Jesper Wallstedt finished the frame with 11 stops, while Holm picked up four into the first intermission.

Manitoba tied the contest in the middle stanza. Dean Stewart made a brilliant move at the blue line and rushed in on the attack. The defenceman sauced the puck on his backhand to Jeff Malott, whose shot from the slot deflected off Dominic Toninato and past Wallstedt. The horn sounded to draw the middle period to a close. Manitoba outshot Iowa by a count of 14-3 in the frame, but the score remained 1-1 into the break.

Manitoba scored the go-ahead marker 26 seconds into the third period. Toninato won the draw and got the puck to Jansen Harkins, who wired a hard shot past Wallstedt from the high slot. Neither side was able to find the back of the net as the period wore on. With just over four minutes to go in the contest, the Moose were forced to kill a double-minor penalty. Despite Iowa's late pressure, Holm and Moose closed out the contest with timely sticks and defensive positioning. Holm notched the victory and finished with 14 saves, while Wallstedt was hit with the loss and ended with 36 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)

"It was a full 60-minute effort from all four lines and all the defence. Holm played amazing back there for us. Obviously falling behind early wasn't ideal, but we have good character in that room and stuck with our game plan and played a really good game."

Statbook

Dean Stewart has points in three straight games played with four points (4A)

Jansen Harkins has points in six straight games with nine points (5G, 4A)

Harkisn now leads the Moose with five game-winning goals this season

Dominic Toninato tallied two points (1G, 1A) for his fifth multi-point game of the season

Toninato is the eighth Moose skater this season to reach the 20-point plateau

What's Next?

The Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Feb. 19. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Dylan Samberg mini bobblehead. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

