Explosive First Period Leads Monsters to 6-2 Win Over Griffins

February 17, 2023







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 21-20-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The first period got off to a quick start with a back-and-forth of scoring beginning with a goal from Tyler Angle at 2:04 off a feed from Robbie Payne followed by Alex Chiasson's tally for the Griffins at 2:43. Joona Luoto responded with his first marker of the night at 3:07 assisted by Samuel Knazko and Cole Fonstad followed by his second tally at 8:27 with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Trey Fix-Wolansky. David Jiricek converted on the man advantage at 18:39 off feeds from Fix-Wolansky and Fonstad sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 4-1. Payne extended Cleveland's lead at 4:48 of the middle frame with helpers from Sillinger and Fix-Wolansky, but Grand Rapids' Danny O'Regan scored a power-play goal at 18:53 cutting the score to 5-2 after 40 minutes. Josh Dunne added tally on the man advantage at 14:22 of the final frame with assists from Jiricek and Fix-Wolansky pushing the final score to 6-2 securing the Monsters win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 17 saves for the win while Grand Rapid's Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 32 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, February 18, with a 8:00 p.m. puck drop at All State Arena.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 4 1 1 - - 6 GR 1 1 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 38 2/6 4/5 25 min / 7 inf GR 19 1/5 4/6 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 17 2 11-9-3 GR Nedelijkovic L 32 6 8-5-2 Cleveland Record: 21-20-3-2, 6th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 20-23-2-2, 6th Central Division

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

