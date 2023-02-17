Bridgeport Islanders Introduce Third-Jersey Fisherman Design

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to introduce their latest third-jersey design, with threads inspired by the New York Islanders' Reverse Retro fisherman uniform from earlier this season.

Bridgeport's version of the "Fisherman" will be worn during five upcoming home games at Total Mortgage Arena. Tickets to those games and others are on sale now!

Saturday, Feb 25th vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 4th vs. Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 5th vs. Springfield, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 18th vs. Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 2nd vs. Lehigh Valley, 3 p.m.

The New York Islanders wore the original fisherman jerseys from 1995-1997, featuring heavy teal accents, a gruff looking fisherman and wavy lettering, trim and numbers. The logo had never been worn by the team in a game since then, until it took the ice at UBS Arena on Dec. 10th.

All season ticket members and corporate partners of the Bridgeport Islanders are invited to an exclusive in-person pre-sale at Total Mortgage Arena from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21st. The official on-sale date is Wednesday, Feb. 22nd at the Isles Lab team store inside UBS Arena as the Islanders host the Winnipeg Jets.

Jerseys will be available for purchase at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25th when the Bridgeport Islanders wear their new threads for the first time.

