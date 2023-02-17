Brodzinski Scores 100th Career AHL Goal, But Wolf Pack Doubled Up by Islanders 6-3

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack began their second three-in-three of the season on Friday night, hosting the Bridgeport Islanders in the latest installment in the 'Battle of Connecticut'. Jonny Brodzinski potted his 100th career AHL goal in the contest, but three late goals helped propel Bridgeport to a 6-3 victory.

Jimmy Lambert scored the eventual game-winner midway through the third period. Reece Newkirk corralled the puck in the right circle and drove towards the Hartford net. His shot was turned away by Louis Domingue, but Lambert grabbed the rebound and buried a backhand shot into the Hartford net for his first career AHL goal. The tally gave Bridgeport a 4-2 lead at the time and it stood as the eventual game-winner, the first of Lambert's career.

The Islanders opened the scoring just over eight minutes into the first period. Kyle MacLean took a shot from the right-wing circle that Domingue denied. Arnaud Durandeau pounced on the rebound and fired a shot that snuck between Domingue and the post, giving the Islanders the game's first lead.

The Wolf Pack would answer back just over eight minutes later. A tripping call on Erik Brown initiated a powerplay opportunity for the Wolf Pack. Zac Jones took a shot from the top of the offensive zone. The puck deflected off Ryan Carpenter and into the Bridgeport net, evening the score. Tanner Fritz also earned an assist on the goal, his 23rd on the campaign and his 27th point, both good for the team lead.

The Wolf Pack took their first lead of the game just 41 seconds into the middle stanza. Tim Gettinger put the Pack in front, deflecting a Zach Giuttari shot past Jakub Skarek for his ninth goal of the year. Libor Hájek also earned an assist on the goal, his first AHL point since November 17th, 2021.

However, a pair of goals in the remainder of the period would reinstate the Bridgeport lead for good. Chris Terry tied things up about seven minutes later, lighting the lamp in his 900th career professional game. Paul LaDue fired a shot from the blue line that Terry tipped the into the Hartford net to even the score. The goal was Terry's second point of an eventual four-point night.

Jeff Kubiak put the Islanders back in front, this time for good, just under 15 minutes into the period. Ruslan Iskhakov sent a stretch pass up the ice to Terry. Terry passed the puck to a cutting Kubiak, who promptly lit the lamp for the seventh time this season to put the Islanders up by one heading into the final stanza.

Lambert found twine at 12:17 of the third, putting the game out of reach for good.

The Wolf Pack drew within one late in the final period. Simultaneous penalties to Fritz and Iskhakov began a four-on-four sequence 14:33 into the frame. Will Cuylle grabbed the puck and skated behind the Bridgeport net. Cuylle found Jonny Brodzinski positioned in the slot and sent him a pass. Brodzinski promptly blasted a one-timer past Skarek for the 100th goal of his AHL career. Hájek earned his second assist of the night on the goal, marking his first ever multi-point AHL game.

A late hooking call on Lauri Pajuniemi would end the Pack's chances for a comeback, as William Dufour would strike on the powerplay to push the Bridgeport lead to two.

Otto Koivula capped off the scoring with an empty-net goal in the game's final minute.

The Wolf Pack return to the ice tomorrow night, hosting the Providence Bruins. Join us for 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night' as we celebrate Hartford's decorated hockey past! The puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.

