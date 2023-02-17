Stars Scoop Up Point In Overtime Loss To Icehogs
February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Rockford IceHogs' Mike Hardman battles Texas Stars' Ryan Shea
(Texas Stars, Credit: Brad Repplinger / Rockford IceHogs)
ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-2 in overtime to the Rockford IceHogs Friday night at the BMO Center.
Tanner Kero put the Stars on the board first when he followed up on his own rebound at the 12:44 mark and beat Dylan Wells for his 11th goal of the season. Rockford evened the game 1-1 with 3:23 left when Luke Philp tipped a shot by Alec Regula past Matt Murray.
The IceHogs grabbed their first lead of the night 2-1 when David Gust beat Murray over the glove from the right circle 1:36 into the middle period. Marian Studenic then tied the game for the Stars at 10:56 when he redirected a shot past Wells from the slot on the power play for his 100th career AHL point.
Following a scoreless third period, the IceHogs prevailed 3-2 when Alex Vlasic tapped in a pass across the slot from Lukas Reichel 45 seconds into overtime.
Earning the win in goal for Rockford, Wells made 37 saves on 39 shots. Murray came down with the loss for Texas after stopping 25 of 28 shots.
Up next, the Stars will be in Wisconsin for a pair of games against the Milwaukee Admirals the next two nights. The road series begins with a 6:00 p.m. face-off Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs' Mike Hardman battles Texas Stars' Ryan Shea
(Brad Repplinger / Rockford IceHogs)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2023
- Colorado Picks Up Point in 2-1 OT Loss at Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Dominic Toninato Tallies Two Points in Win - Manitoba Moose
- Five Unanswered Goals Send Amerks Past First-Place Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Vlasic Sends Hogs Past Stars with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Angus Crookshank Tallies Twice in 5-3 Win - Belleville Senators
- Stars Scoop Up Point In Overtime Loss To Icehogs - Texas Stars
- Vlasic Sends Hogs Past Stars with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Manitoba Takes 2-1 Win Over Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Terry Has Four Points In 900th Professional Game On Friday In Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins End Homestand with 6-2 Loss to Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brodzinski Scores 100th Career AHL Goal, But Wolf Pack Doubled Up by Islanders 6-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Face Off Against Rochester Americans In Saturday Showdown - Toronto Marlies
- P-Bruins Down Thunderbirds for Sixth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Explosive First Period Leads Monsters to 6-2 Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds' Magic Runs Out in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds' Goaltending Coach Colin Zulianello Is All Class - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bridgeport Islanders Introduce Third-Jersey Fisherman Design - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Launch Second Annual Women in Sport Job Shadow Program - Manitoba Moose
- Annunen, Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers' Pettersen Suspended One Game - AHL
- Comets Receive Alex Holtz from Devils - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Daniel Walker to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Open Three-In-Three Set with Visit from Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Adam Beckman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Belleville Sens Sign 8-Year-Old Peter Owens to One-Day AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Busy Weekend in Hartford Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Stars Meet on Rockford's First Pride Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.