Stars Scoop Up Point In Overtime Loss To Icehogs

February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Rockford IceHogs' Mike Hardman battles Texas Stars' Ryan Shea

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-2 in overtime to the Rockford IceHogs Friday night at the BMO Center.

Tanner Kero put the Stars on the board first when he followed up on his own rebound at the 12:44 mark and beat Dylan Wells for his 11th goal of the season. Rockford evened the game 1-1 with 3:23 left when Luke Philp tipped a shot by Alec Regula past Matt Murray.

The IceHogs grabbed their first lead of the night 2-1 when David Gust beat Murray over the glove from the right circle 1:36 into the middle period. Marian Studenic then tied the game for the Stars at 10:56 when he redirected a shot past Wells from the slot on the power play for his 100th career AHL point.

Following a scoreless third period, the IceHogs prevailed 3-2 when Alex Vlasic tapped in a pass across the slot from Lukas Reichel 45 seconds into overtime.

Earning the win in goal for Rockford, Wells made 37 saves on 39 shots. Murray came down with the loss for Texas after stopping 25 of 28 shots.

Up next, the Stars will be in Wisconsin for a pair of games against the Milwaukee Admirals the next two nights. The road series begins with a 6:00 p.m. face-off Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

