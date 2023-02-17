Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Adam Beckman from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Adam Beckman from Iowa.

Beckman, 21, has recorded 27 points (18-9'), 14 penalty minutes (PIM) and three power-play goals (PPG) in 43 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 173-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, leads Iowa in shots on goal (155) and ranks second on the team in goals and sixth in scoring. He ranks fourth in the AHL in shots on goal and recorded four goals in two games last week, including a hat trick against the Chicago Wolves on Feb. 11. Beckman has also appeared in six games with Minnesota this season. He owns one assist in nine NHL games with Minnesota and has collected 66 points (32-34=66) and 384 shots on goal in 120 career games with Iowa. He was selected by Minnesota in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 53 with the Wild.

