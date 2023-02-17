Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO

Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 17, that the Providence Bruins have signed Mitchell Fossier to a professional try out.

Fossier, 26, posted 10 goals and 21 assists through 24 games with the Maine Mariners this season. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward has played 19 career American Hockey League games for the Rockford IceHogs in the 2020-21 season, notching five goals and three assists.

The Alpharetta, Ga., native spent the 2021-22 season in Slovakia with Banska Bystrica Hockey Club, totaling 27 points on 15 goals. Fossier also played four seasons for the University of Maine, tallying 42 points in the 34 games of his final season.

