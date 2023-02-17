Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are back home after a two-game series against their Rocky Mountain Rivals, the Calgary Wranglers. After the split series in the Saddledome, Abbotsford sits 3rd in the Pacific Division and 6th in the league, the highest they've been so far this season (29-16-2-2).

Abbotsford is set to face the San Jose Barracuda Saturday and Monday for the final two of their eight total meetings this season. Abbotsford has only suffered one loss in their six games against the Barracuda this season, falling 3-2 at the Tech CU Arena.

Overall this season, Abbotsford has netted 25 goals against the Barracuda and allowed 13. Arturs Silovs got the nod for 3 starts and brought the team to 4 of their 5 victories against San Jose. Silovs was recalled to Vancouver on February 14th.

Goalie Spencer Martin was reassigned to Abbotsford shortly before their first match-up in Calgary. Martin spent the majority of the season with the Abbotsford Canucks last season, playing 25 games and posting a 0.915 save percentage.

Christian Wolanin, Justin Dowling, Linus Karlsson, and Tristen Nielsen continue to top Abbotsford's leaderboard in scoring. Kyle Rau, rookie Arshdeep Bains, and Danila Klimovich are not far behind.

Multiple Canucks are beating their own personal records from last season. Danila Klimovich has tallied 22 points this season compared to his previous 18 (10G, 12A). Tristen Nielsen has 32 points compared to his 11 from last season (12G, 20A). Captain Chase Wouters is 2 points away from beating his record last year in 13 less games.

The San Jose Barracuda are heading north after a three game homestand including two losses against the Calgary Wranglers and a 4-3 win over the Ontario Reign. They currently sit 8th in the Pacific Division and 28th overall in the league (19-25-0-4). The Barracuda rookies continue to lead the team in points, with Andrew Agozzino as the only vet in the top 5. All-Star Thomas Bordeleau leads San Jose in goals with 19 and William Eklund leads in assists with 22 helpers. Bordeleau sits 3rd in rookie goals for the league.

Power Play %

ABB: 20%, SJ: 17.8%

Power Play Goals For

ABB: 43, SJ: 35

Penalty Kill %

ABB: 78.6%, SJ: 81%

Fast Facts:

Abbotsford's Arturs Silovs made his NHL debut on February 15th. He is the first player ever make his NHL debut after being recalled from the Abbotsford Canucks.

Christian Wolanin is one helper away from being the first Abbotsford Canuck to tally 50 assists total.

Yushiroh Hirano and Dylan MacPherson have been recalled from Cincinnati (ECHL) and Wichita (ECHL), respectively. Hirano was loaned to Cincinnati on January 23rd, and blueliner MacPherson has been playing with Wichita since November first.

San Jose's Martin Kaut was named the San Jose Sharks Prospect of the Week on February 3rd, with an 8-point performance in only 10 games since his trade from Colorado at the end of January.

Another recent San Jose trade was Kyle Criscuolo, joining them from Grand Rapids. He has put up 5 goals in 9 games.

San Jose's C.J. Suess scored his 100th career AHL point with his goal against the Ontario Reign earlier this week.

February 20th is Family Day in Abbotsford. This matinee game includes a pre-game party on the Plaza and a post-game South Rise social.

