Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (22-17-5-4; 53 pts.) at Manitoba Moose (25-16-3-2; 55 pts.)

The Iowa Wild return to Canada Life Centre to wrap up a two-game set versus the Manitoba Moose on Friday at 7 p.m. Iowa trails Manitoba by just two points for third place in the Central Division.

BY THE PERIOD

The Iowa Wild have played 11 scoreless first periods this season. Three, including one on Wednesday, have come versus Manitoba. The Moose have scored at least two goals in the second period in four of five games against the Wild this season. Iowa has combined with an opponent for five total goals in a period five times this season, including twice against Manitoba.

SHOT COUNTER

- Iowa has allowed a single digit shot total in the first period of each of the last three games

- At least one team has reached 30 shots in each of the Wild's past seven games

- Steven Fogarty has registered a shot in each of his last 16 games

- Sammy Walker leads Iowa skaters (20+ shots) with a 24.1% shooting percentage

BLUE PAINT

- Arvid Holm has won each of his three starts versus Iowa this season

- Holm has posted a 2.01 GAA and 0.937 SV% against the Wild

- The Moose netminder also went 1-1-0 against Iowa in 2021-22

- Holm allowed two goals against in five games versus the Wild in 2021-22

