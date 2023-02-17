Manitoba Takes 2-1 Win Over Iowa

WINNIPEG, Man. - The Iowa Wild got on the board early, but the Manitoba Moose scored in the second and third periods to take a 2-1 win at Canada Life Centre Friday night. Jesper Wallstedt had 36 saves in defeat for the Wild.

Iowa took an early lead with a power-play goal from Marco Rossi. Nic Petan and Steven Fogarty combined to set up Rossi in the left circle, who snapped a wrister past Arvid Holm (14 saves) just 1:00 into the game.

The Wild carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission despite an 11-5 shot differential in favor of the Moose.

Manitoba tied the contest at 1-1 3:34 into the middle frame when a one-timer from Jeff Malott deflected off Dominic Toninato and under Wallstedt.

The teams entered the second intermission tied at 1-1. Manitoba held a 25-8 shot advantage through 40 minutes.

Jansen Harkins broke through for Manitoba just 26 seconds into the third period. After the Moose won an offensive zone faceoff, Harkins cut to the middle and wired a shot past Wallstedt to give Manitoba a 2-1 lead.

Wallstedt saved the final 11 Manitoba shots and Iowa earned a four-minute power play in the closing minutes, but the Wild were unable to force overtime.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 38-15. Iowa went 1-for-5 on the power play while the Moose were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.

