Manitoba Takes 2-1 Win Over Iowa
February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Man. - The Iowa Wild got on the board early, but the Manitoba Moose scored in the second and third periods to take a 2-1 win at Canada Life Centre Friday night. Jesper Wallstedt had 36 saves in defeat for the Wild.
Iowa took an early lead with a power-play goal from Marco Rossi. Nic Petan and Steven Fogarty combined to set up Rossi in the left circle, who snapped a wrister past Arvid Holm (14 saves) just 1:00 into the game.
The Wild carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission despite an 11-5 shot differential in favor of the Moose.
Manitoba tied the contest at 1-1 3:34 into the middle frame when a one-timer from Jeff Malott deflected off Dominic Toninato and under Wallstedt.
The teams entered the second intermission tied at 1-1. Manitoba held a 25-8 shot advantage through 40 minutes.
Jansen Harkins broke through for Manitoba just 26 seconds into the third period. After the Moose won an offensive zone faceoff, Harkins cut to the middle and wired a shot past Wallstedt to give Manitoba a 2-1 lead.
Wallstedt saved the final 11 Manitoba shots and Iowa earned a four-minute power play in the closing minutes, but the Wild were unable to force overtime.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 38-15. Iowa went 1-for-5 on the power play while the Moose were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2023
- Colorado Picks Up Point in 2-1 OT Loss at Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Dominic Toninato Tallies Two Points in Win - Manitoba Moose
- Five Unanswered Goals Send Amerks Past First-Place Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Vlasic Sends Hogs Past Stars with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Angus Crookshank Tallies Twice in 5-3 Win - Belleville Senators
- Stars Scoop Up Point In Overtime Loss To Icehogs - Texas Stars
- Vlasic Sends Hogs Past Stars with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Manitoba Takes 2-1 Win Over Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Terry Has Four Points In 900th Professional Game On Friday In Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins End Homestand with 6-2 Loss to Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brodzinski Scores 100th Career AHL Goal, But Wolf Pack Doubled Up by Islanders 6-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Face Off Against Rochester Americans In Saturday Showdown - Toronto Marlies
- P-Bruins Down Thunderbirds for Sixth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Explosive First Period Leads Monsters to 6-2 Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds' Magic Runs Out in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds' Goaltending Coach Colin Zulianello Is All Class - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bridgeport Islanders Introduce Third-Jersey Fisherman Design - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Launch Second Annual Women in Sport Job Shadow Program - Manitoba Moose
- Annunen, Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers' Pettersen Suspended One Game - AHL
- Comets Receive Alex Holtz from Devils - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Daniel Walker to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Open Three-In-Three Set with Visit from Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Adam Beckman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Belleville Sens Sign 8-Year-Old Peter Owens to One-Day AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Busy Weekend in Hartford Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Stars Meet on Rockford's First Pride Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.