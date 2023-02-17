Belleville Sens Sign 8-Year-Old Peter Owens to One-Day AHL Contract

Belleville, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce the signing of 8-year-old Peter Owens to a one-day American Hockey League contract.

The Centre Hastings native was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a treatable form of bone cancer, in July and has been undergoing treatments, which are going as planned and are almost complete. He'll will spend the day with the Senators, taking part in the morning skate, pre-game activities and player introductions.

An avid fan of Star Wars and Lego, Owens plays hockey for the Centre Hastings Grizzlies and says his proudest hockey moment is scoring a one-timer off a nice pass from his friend Cooper.

"I'm grateful for all the support from the community, especially my teacher Mrs. Hill and the rest of the staff at Central Hastings School, and my hockey coaches Randy, Celeste, Andy, and our manager Britney."

Owens has a 10-year-old sister Nora and his favourite food is tacos.

Belleville Sens fans can follow along with his day through the team's social media channels @BellevilleSens.

