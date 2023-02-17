Colorado Picks Up Point in 2-1 OT Loss at Calgary
February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
CALGARY, AB. - Calgary defenseman Ilya Solovyov netted the game-winning goal 2:24 into overtime, as the Wranglers rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Eagles' defenseman Brad Hunt scored Colorado's lone goal, as goaltender Jonas Johansson made 32 saves on 34 shots in the OT loss. Wranglers forward Matthew Phillips also found the back of the net, while Calgary Dustin Wolf claimed his league-leading 29th win of the season, turning aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced.
The first period would see the Eagles shut down the only power play of the opening 20 minutes, as the Wranglers outshot Colorado 15-12 and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.
Goaltending would rise to the occasion again in the second period, as Johansson and the Eagles penalty kill denied two more opportunities on the man-advantage for Calgary. On the other end of the ice, Wolf would come up with eight saves in the middle frame, including a penalty shot for Colorado forward Anton Blidh.
Still deadlocked 0-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would hop on the board via the power play when Hunt blistered home a slapshot from the blue line to give Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 6:37 mark of the final frame.
After taking back-to-back penalties, the Eagles would find themselves on the penalty kill and the Wranglers would make them pay. Phillips snagged a rebound at the side of the crease and lit the lamp to tie the game 1-1 with only 2:24 left in regulation. The goal was his league-leading 26th tally of the season.
As the game shifted to sudden-death overtime, Solovyov would slice between the circles before burying a wrister to secure Calgary's 2-1 win.
Colorado was outshot in the contest 34-32, as the Eagles finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday, February 19th at 6:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2023
- Colorado Picks Up Point in 2-1 OT Loss at Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Dominic Toninato Tallies Two Points in Win - Manitoba Moose
- Five Unanswered Goals Send Amerks Past First-Place Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Vlasic Sends Hogs Past Stars with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Angus Crookshank Tallies Twice in 5-3 Win - Belleville Senators
- Stars Scoop Up Point In Overtime Loss To Icehogs - Texas Stars
- Vlasic Sends Hogs Past Stars with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Manitoba Takes 2-1 Win Over Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Terry Has Four Points In 900th Professional Game On Friday In Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins End Homestand with 6-2 Loss to Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brodzinski Scores 100th Career AHL Goal, But Wolf Pack Doubled Up by Islanders 6-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Face Off Against Rochester Americans In Saturday Showdown - Toronto Marlies
- P-Bruins Down Thunderbirds for Sixth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Explosive First Period Leads Monsters to 6-2 Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds' Magic Runs Out in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds' Goaltending Coach Colin Zulianello Is All Class - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bridgeport Islanders Introduce Third-Jersey Fisherman Design - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Launch Second Annual Women in Sport Job Shadow Program - Manitoba Moose
- Annunen, Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers' Pettersen Suspended One Game - AHL
- Comets Receive Alex Holtz from Devils - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Daniel Walker to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Open Three-In-Three Set with Visit from Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Adam Beckman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Sign Fossier to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Belleville Sens Sign 8-Year-Old Peter Owens to One-Day AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Busy Weekend in Hartford Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Stars Meet on Rockford's First Pride Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Colorado Picks Up Point in 2-1 OT Loss at Calgary
- Annunen, Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions
- Kelly Cup to Highlight Salute to Eagles ECHL Championship Teams
- Eagles Score Five Unanswered to Rally for 5-1 Win Over Bakersfield