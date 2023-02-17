Colorado Picks Up Point in 2-1 OT Loss at Calgary

CALGARY, AB. - Calgary defenseman Ilya Solovyov netted the game-winning goal 2:24 into overtime, as the Wranglers rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Eagles' defenseman Brad Hunt scored Colorado's lone goal, as goaltender Jonas Johansson made 32 saves on 34 shots in the OT loss. Wranglers forward Matthew Phillips also found the back of the net, while Calgary Dustin Wolf claimed his league-leading 29th win of the season, turning aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

The first period would see the Eagles shut down the only power play of the opening 20 minutes, as the Wranglers outshot Colorado 15-12 and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Goaltending would rise to the occasion again in the second period, as Johansson and the Eagles penalty kill denied two more opportunities on the man-advantage for Calgary. On the other end of the ice, Wolf would come up with eight saves in the middle frame, including a penalty shot for Colorado forward Anton Blidh.

Still deadlocked 0-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would hop on the board via the power play when Hunt blistered home a slapshot from the blue line to give Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 6:37 mark of the final frame.

After taking back-to-back penalties, the Eagles would find themselves on the penalty kill and the Wranglers would make them pay. Phillips snagged a rebound at the side of the crease and lit the lamp to tie the game 1-1 with only 2:24 left in regulation. The goal was his league-leading 26th tally of the season.

As the game shifted to sudden-death overtime, Solovyov would slice between the circles before burying a wrister to secure Calgary's 2-1 win.

Colorado was outshot in the contest 34-32, as the Eagles finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

