Angus Crookshank Tallies Twice in 5-3 Win
February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - A pair of goals from Angus Crookshank helped pace the Belleville Senators to a 5-3 victory over the Laval Rocket on Friday night.
Following a scoreless first period, Laval opened the scoring at the 8:53 mark of the middle stanza when Peter Abbandonato tallied on a partial breakaway. Later in the frame, the Rocket extended their advantage as Pierrick Dubé found the back of the net. Belleville quickly responded through Jonathan Aspirot before Angus Crookshank evened the contest at 2-2 heading into the intermission.
In the third, Crookshank notched his second of the game, and Jacob Bernard-Docker scored his first of the campaign to give the Senators a 4-2 lead at 12:46. The scoring continued when Egor Sokolov tallied into an empty net with two minutes remaining. However, the back-and-forth play resumed as a late Laval push saw William Trudeau score with the extra attacker. Despite that late marker, Belleville held on for the win.
The Senators are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Laval Rocket for Pride Night.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/4 | Penalty Kill: 4/5
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 32 saves in the win.
Cole Cassels extended his point streak to five straight with an assist.
Angus Crookshank has four goals over his last two games.
Jacob Bernard-Docker scored his first of the season.
Scott Sabourin played in his 400th career AHL game.
Egor Sokolov tied Drake Batherson for the franchise lead in points at 116.
Sound Bytes: Assistant Coach Ben Sexton: "We're a resilient group. I thought it showed a lot of character by our guys to readjust and get things right in the second half of that game."
