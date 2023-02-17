P-Bruins Down Thunderbirds for Sixth Straight Win

Providence, RI - Georgii Merkulov and Justin Brazeau both notched three-point nights, helping the Providence Bruins down the Springfield Thunderbirds 6-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Merkulov posted a goal and two assists, while Brazeau's points all came off assists. Chris Wagner potted two goals in the victory, while Jack Ahcan tallied two assists.

How It Happened

* From the left corner, Brazeau found Wagner with a feed at the bottom of the right circle for a redirection into the back of the net with 40 seconds remaining in the first period, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Merkulov was credited with the secondary assist. * Anton Stralman's stretch pass was deflected by Brazeau, finding Merkulov entering the zone along the left wing, where he beat the defender wide and patiently tucked the puck around the goaltender on the backhand to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 17:16 left in the second period. * Martin Frk won a foot race to the puck below the goal line and played it back to Matthew Peca at the bottom of the right circle, who beat the goaltender top shelf to cut the Providence lead to 2-1 with 7:11 to play in the second period. * Ahcan's shot from the slot rebounded out to Fabian Lysell between the hash marks, where he scored on the second opportunity to give the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead with 6:55 remaining in the second period. Connor Carrick also received an assist. * Eduards Tralmaks one-timed a loose puck at the bottom of the right circle into the back of the net to extend the Providence lead to 4-1 with 14:09 left in the third period. Dan Renouf and Joona Koppanen were credited with assists on the goal. * Marc McLaughlin jabbed home a rebound on the power play with 10:30 left in the third period to give the P-Bruins a 5-1 lead with 10:30 remaining in the third period. John Beecher and Ahcan received assists. * While on the power play, Brazeau fed Wagner in the slot for a one-time goal that beat the goaltender on the blocker side to extend the Providence lead to 6-1 with 9:23 to play in the third period. Merkulov posted the secondary assist.

Stats

* Merkulov has goals in six straight games and has eight in as many games. He has 10 points in his last four contests. * Wagner is riding a six-game point streak. * Lysell has points in six consecutive games. * Brandon Bussi made 22 saves. Providence totaled 49 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-6, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Next Game The P-Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 18 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

