Wranglers' Pettersen Suspended One Game

February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Calgary Wranglers forward Emilio Pettersenhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Abbotsford on Feb. 15.

Pettersen will miss Calgary's game tonight (Feb. 17) vs. Colorado.

