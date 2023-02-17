Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Daniel Walker to AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Daniel Walker to a one-year AHL Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Walker, 23, skated in 23 games with the University of Waterloo this season and led the team in points (20) and goals (16). He also recorded a team-leading eight power-play goals and two game-winning goals. In two seasons with Waterloo, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward played in 35 games posting 37 points (24g, 13a).

Prior to his collegiate career, the Sudbury, ON native spent four seasons in the OHL from 2016 to 2020 with the Oshawa Generals and North Bay Battalion. In 153 total games, Walker tallied 16 goals and 15 assists.

